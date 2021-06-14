KANSAS CITY — Bars are big among recent innovation, ranging from plant-based and high protein options to bars made with CBD.

Following years of consumer requests, Kellogg Co. subsidiary RXBAR is introducing its first-ever plant-based offering. RXBAR Plant has 10 grams of protein and replaces the brand’s signature egg white protein with pea and almond protein. Flavors include peanut butter and chocolate chip.

Featuring a soft, chewy texture, the bars are formulated with dates, nuts and gluten-free oats and contain no added sugar. The brand boasts the shortest list of ingredients among its competitive set.

“Fans have been asking for a plant-based RXBAR for quite some time,” said Jenny Lindquist, director of experience planning for RXBAR. “Today, we answered that call with a plant-based protein bar that delivers on both quality and taste, both essential to us in the development of RXBAR Plant. That’s why it has been nearly two years in the making, to make sure we did it right.”

Lenny & Larry’s is adding nutrition bars to its portfolio of products with the introduction of The Complete Cookie-fied Bar. Non-GMO Project verified and gluten-free, the bar is formulated with 12 grams of plant-based protein, has 6 grams of sugar and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber. The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is available in two flavors: peanut butter chocolate chip and chocolate almond sea salt.

“As the originators of the protein cookie, we see many things with cookie eyes, and we saw the bar category needed something more unique,” said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer of Lenny & Larry's. “Lenny & Larry’s fans love our cookies for their delicious flavor and more nutritious profile, so now we’re bringing them a cookie in a bar. Just as important, it’s on-trend with consumer desires for plant-based protein and lower sugar.”

Think! Products is pumping up its protein-packed portfolio with new High Protein Crisp Bars. Available in chocolate and lemon flavors, the bars feature a soft cake-like layer atop a crispy core. The bars include a protein blend consisting of soy protein crisps, milk protein isolate, whey protein, calcium caseinate and casein. Sweetened with stevia, each gluten-free bar contains 140 to 150 calories, 15 grams of protein and 2 grams of sugar.

“We tested countless recipes to arrive at a Crisp Bar that is incredibly satisfying at every bite, rich in flavor and texture, and packed with protein to fuel your day,” said Perri Gordon, vice president and general manager of lifestyle brands for Think! parent company Glanbia Performance Nutrition. “From rock climbing or volunteering, to teaching or playing drums — our goal at Think! is to give you the fuel to do what you love, and we created our new Think! High Protein Crisp Bars with that objective.”

Etera Foods is launching its flagship product and what it calls a new category of post-workout muscle recovery bars with the debut of The After Bar. The bar is made with non-hemp-derived CBD, which means it can never contain THC.

Etera Foods partnered with PureForm Global to use its CBD derived from citrus. The technology used to extract CBD from citrus terpenes (aromatic compounds in oranges) involves no toxic solvents and preserves their organic essence, according to the company. Each After Bar contains 20 mg of PureForm CBD.

“The After Bar is in a unique position by way of our partnership with PureForm Global,” said Blake Godlove, founder and chief executive officer of Etera Food. “By utilizing their citrus-derived CBD, we can offer consumers a completely risk-free form of CBD that has all of the amazing recovery benefits, without the possibility of a THC inclusion.”

Vegan, soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO, The After Bar contains a blend of Sachi Inchi protein and pea protein, providing 14 grams of protein. Paired with carbohydrates from fruit and healthy fats from nuts, the bars contain a balanced macronutrient ratio optimized for recovery, Etera Foods said. The After Bar comes in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Cherry Matcha, Antioxidant Berry Fusion, and Original Harvest Trail.

The Dark Chocolate Cherry Matcha After Bar blend dark chocolate, tart cherries, organic ceremonial-grade matcha, almonds, dates, quinoa, cherries, coconut, pumpkin seeds and vanilla beans. Each bar contains 290 calories, 18 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fat and 4 grams of fiber.

The Antioxidant Berry Fusion flavor features almonds, dates, quinoa, blueberries, cranberries, goji berries, coconut, dragon fruit, noni fruit, ginger, vanilla beans and turmeric. Each bar contains 290 calories, 20 grams of sugar, 11 grams of fat and 4 grams of fiber.

The Original Harvest Trail variety combines pumpkin seeds, quinoa, raisins, coconut, vanilla beans, turmeric, almonds, dates and ginger. Each bar contains 290 calories, 19 grams of sugar, 12 grams of fat and 3 grams of fiber.

“After two years of research and development, Etera Foods has taken the gap between flavor and functionality in stride,” Mr. Godlove said.

View slideshow of new products.