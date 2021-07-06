DELTA, BC — Unifiller, a global manufacturer of portioning equipment for the baking and food industry, has promoted Andrea Schwanbeck to business development manager for the North America food division. She most recently was food division account manager for Canada.

Ms. Schwanbeck has been with Unifiller for more than 23 years and is known for her vast technical expertise and product knowledge. Over the years, she has worked in various roles that have helped carve and shape her in-depth understanding of customer processes and needs. She has hosted countless onsite visits assisting customers with testing their products on Unifiller equipment, analyzing customer specifications and installing and troubleshooting equipment.

Ms. Schwanbeck’s background in operations, sales and customer service lends itself to ensuring customer needs are fully understood to create win/win relationships aimed at providing customers with the greatest possible ROI.

“My experience and past initiatives with engineering Integrators and OEMs have helped to increase market awareness and penetration,” Ms. Schwanbeck said. “My focus will be to continue these initiatives, mentor and coach a strong and talented food team while continuing to leverage my expertise from the field to drive new sales strategies and product innovation.”