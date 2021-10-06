TORONTO — P&H Milling Group, Port Royal Mills, Gforce Custom Fabrications & Installation Inc. and E.B. Box Co. have been recognized by Weston Foods as the company’s Suppliers of the Year. The award recognizes suppliers who exceeded expectations to help it deliver for its customers in the areas of quality, service, competitiveness and sustainability. A winner is selected in four procurement towers: commodities, ingredients, indirect procurement and packaging.

This year’s winners were:

Commodities — P&H Milling Group: A flour supplier with best-in-class assets that delivers consistently and reliably for Weston Foods

Ingredients — Port Royal Mills: A whole grain milling and blending manufacturer that’s well regarded for being a solutions-focused and innovative partner

Indirect procurement — Gforce Custom Fabrication & Installation Inc.: A stainless steel metal fabrication and installation services provider that has helped Weston Foods execute multiple capital projects across its bakery

Packaging — E.B. Box Co.: A manufacturer of custom boxes and standard folding carton boxes that is highly-collaborative and responsive

“The Supplier of the Year Awards is just one way we show our appreciation for our supplier partners,” said Jonathan Ingram, vice president of business productivity, procurement and sustainability. “Award recipients distinguish themselves by embodying Weston Foods’ value of commitment, demonstrating ownership and accountability over the work they do. This year’s recipients have gone beyond our expectations, displaying top-notch service, partnership and agility. We look forward to continuing to grow our businesses together.”