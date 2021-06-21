Multivac’s Easyline pastry makeup line is used to produce an extensive range of pastries for small- and medium-sized artisan bakeries. A continuous and weight-accurate dough sheet is produced by the standard calibrating head, while the motorized guillotine guarantees high numbers of strokes with precise cutting accuracy. The cutting frame enables the use of up to two cutting rollers and a marking punch. The line offers an intuitive operating concept via a touchscreen. Up to 100 different production programs can be saved in the control unit.

