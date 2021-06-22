OMAHA, NEB. — Chris Schaffer has been named chief executive officer of Ag Processing Inc., effective Aug. 1. He will succeed Keith Spackler, who earlier this year announced plans to retire.

“Chris Schaffer is an outstanding leader with a track record of success in growing commodity markets, adapting to evolution in agriculture, and achieving strong returns,” said Lowell Wilson, chairman of the AGP board of directors. “His knowledge of AGP, the cooperative system, and agricultural markets will serve him well as the company continues its mission to add value and returns for our members and their producer-owners. We are confident that under Chris’ leadership, AGP will continue to achieve growth initiatives and pursue opportunities to further serve agriculture and the cooperative system.”

Mr. Schaffer joined AGP in 1994 as a merchandiser and served at the company’s corporate headquarters as well as the Sheldon and Eagle Grove, Iowa, facilities. From 1997-99, Mr. Schaffer worked for the US Feed Grains Council as manager of international operations. In 1999, he rejoined AGP specializing in trading various commodities both domestically and internationally. He was promoted to vice president of AGP’s Ag Products division in 2012 and named senior vice president of Ag Products in 2017.

He currently serves on the boards of the National Oilseeds Processors Association and the National Grain and Feed Association and has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.

“AGP has a long-standing history of success, and we look forward to building on the existing strengths, while creating and capitalizing on new opportunities,” Mr. Schaffer said. “Working with the many exceptional people in achieving success at AGP is a tremendous honor and privilege, and I look forward to working with the board, management team, and employees in continuing the growth, development, and success of this cooperative. I am proud to be a part of the cooperative system dedicated to serving agriculture.”