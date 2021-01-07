OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — During its 2021 Convention, BEMA elected new board members and announced term renewals for current representatives of its executive committee and board of directors.

Tim Cook, vice president, Linxis Group and chief executive officer, Shick Esteve, assumed the role of chairman of the board. Mr. Cook spent 10 years in in the role of vice president of sales, marketing and project management at AMF Bakery Systems before joining Shick Solutions in 2012. He was first elected to the BEMA board of directors in 2014 and to the executive committee in 2018.

Clay Miller, president, Burford Corp., was elected to the executive committee as 3rd vice chairman after being originally elected to the board in 2016. Mr. Miller first joined the baking industry as a mechanical engineer for Burford in 2001. He worked at the company as sales engineer, and then as vice president of sales in 2019. He was named president of Burford later that year.

The complete 2021-22 executive committee consists of Tim Cook as chairman, Jim Warren of Reading Bakery Systems as 1st vice chairman, Patrice Painchaud of Rexfab as 2nd vice chairman, Clay Miller as 3rd vice chairman, and Rick Hoskins of Colborne Foodbotics as immediate past chairman.

Joanie Spencer, editor-in-chief, Commercial Baking Media Group, accepted a nomination to the board of directors. Ms. Spencer will join members Mike Day, president; Banner-Day; Jay Hardy, national sales director; J&K Ingredients; Delia Justable, global sanitary compliance manager, Forbo Movement System; Mark Podl, chief executive officer, Doran Scales; Mike Pierce, president and chief executive officer, The Austin Co.; Eric Riggle, president, Rademaker USA; Craig Souser president and chief executive officer, JLS Automation, Jason Ward, president of AMF Bakery Systems, and Mr. Miller

“Collectively, this executive committee and board of directors represent many facets of the baking industry and will help continue bringing strategic vision and leadership to BEMA’s initiatives,” said Kerwin Brown, president and CEO, BEMA.