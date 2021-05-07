MCKEES ROCKS, PA.— 5 Generation Bakers is debuting Jenny Lee Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Swirl Bread, a product the company hopes consumers will take advantage of from Halloween to New Year's.

A new seasonal offering, Jenny Lee Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Swirl Bread features a naturally fermented yeast-raised texture in combination with heavy cream and so much pumpkin puree that it is the second ingredient after flour.

Like all Jenny Lee Cinnamon Swirl Breads, it is baked in crimp pans for a traditional, cylindrical shape. When partially cooled after baking, it is bathed in melted butter then covered in cinnamon sugar.

The new bread is available in both 18-oz and 9-oz packages.