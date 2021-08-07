WEST MIDLANDS, UK — John King Chains Ltd announced its acquisition of Precision Chains Ltd, a UK-based design and manufacturer of conveyor chains. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Precision Chains was founded by the Merley family in 1957. They established the business on manufacturing conveyor chains and bespoke solutions but expanded in include cane sugar chains, water treatment chains, palm oil chains and timber industry chains. The company will retain its title for the foreseeable future and operate under the umbrella of the John King Group.

“The acquisition of Precision Chains represents a tremendous opportunity for John King Chains to further enhance its reputation as a leading manufacturer of conveyor chains and sprockets worldwide,” said David Wadsworth, managing director, John King Chains. “We are committed to UK manufacturing and consider the potential for Precision Chains to flourish under the John King Chains umbrella is substantial. We have

operations in five continents and this will be a vehicle to enhance Precision Chains success.

Not only is this an expansion for John King Chains, but the fact that Precision Chains is a family business was also appealing. John King Chains is a family-owned manufacturing company founded in 1926. The company operates from five continents and exports mechanical handling equipment to more than 65 countries.

“We too are a family business,” Mr. Wadsworth said. “In our case we have fifth generation family members working in the business being well qualified, well equipped and committed to take the business forward.”