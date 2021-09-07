BOSTON – Ingredient supplier Welcome Dairy Holdings has acquired North Star Processing, a spray dryer. The acquisition will extend Welcome Dairy’s capabilities from flavor formulation through ingredient manufacturing, according to the company.

“We now offer the full spectrum of dairy ingredients to our customers, including dairy flavors, dry blend and spray dried dairy and non-dairy seasonings, shelf stable and refrigerated sauces, and functional cheese products,” said Terry Schneider, president of Welcome Dairy. “This full offering means we can better address our customers’ most important product development needs.”

Founded in 2000, North Star Processing has one processing plant in Litchfield, Minn. In addition to spray drying, the company also offers wet blending and research and development services.

Welcome Dairy Holdings is a portfolio company of New Heritage Capital, a private equity firm. It was formed in 2016 with the merger of Welcome Dairy, LLC and Gamay Food Ingredients, LLC.