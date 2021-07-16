With increased product height capability of up to 7.75 inches or taller, Formost Fuji’s FW3410BS/B VX II horizontal flow wrapper is designed to package various sizes of product. By using induction fin seal heaters, the VX II saves energy with faster temperature response and higher accuracy over traditional mould heaters. The VX II back seal flow wrapping system offers production efficiencies such as strength, reliability, simple operation, easy changeover and flexibility.

(425) 483-9090 • www.formostfuji.com