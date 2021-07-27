NORWICH, VT. — King Arthur Baking Co. is adding six products to its portfolio, including four pancake mixes, a gluten-free cake mix and organic masa harina flour.

King Arthur’s new pancake mixes feature three just-add-water recipes and one new gluten-free mix.

The Classic Buttermilk Pancake Mix is made with wheat flour, malted barley flour, buttermilk, brown sugar and cane sugar. Each two-pancake serving contains 160 calories, 5 grams of protein, 1 gram of fiber and 4 grams of sugar.

The Carb-Conscious Pancake Mix, designed for those following keto or low-carb diets, contains 4 grams of net carbs per serving. The mix is made with vital wheat gluten, chickpea flour, buttermilk and eggs and is sweetened with erythritol. Each two-pancake serving contains 120 calories, 13 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

The Confetti Pancake Mix is made with wheat flour, malted barley flour, buttermilk, cane sugar and rainbow sprinkles colored with spirulina, annatto, turmeric, beta carotene and vegetable juice. Each two-pancake serving contains 170 calories, 4 grams of protein, 1 gram of fiber and 5 grams of sugar.

The Gluten-Free Protein Pancake Mix is certified gluten-free, non-dairy and Non-GMO Project verified and is made with whole grain brown rice flour, whole grain oat flour, pea protein and tapioca starch. Each three-pancake serving contains 210 calories, 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 0 grams of sugar.

King Arthur’s new Gluten-Free Confetti Cake Mix is certified gluten-free and made with rice flour, tapioca starch and rainbow sprinkles colored with spirulina, annatto, turmeric, beta carotene and vegetable juice. Each four-tablespoon serving of the mix unprepared contains 150 calories, 1 gram of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 21 grams of sugar.

King Arthur Organic Masa Harina was formulated for bakers who want to create authentic Latin recipes, such as tortillas, pupusas and gorditas, the company said. The masa harina flour is USDA certified organic, certified gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified and is made from traditionally prepared (nixtamalized) organic white corn that is finely ground and treated with hydrated lime. Each 1/3-cup serving contains 110 calories, 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and 0 grams of sugar.

"Over the course of the last year and a half, so many people have found comfort and joy in baking," said John Henry Siedlecki, vice president of innovation for King Arthur Baking Co. "As life begins to return to normal, King Arthur Baking wanted to ensure that we continued to meet the needs of all bakers with our growing portfolio of products. This meant launching both new ingredients for scratch baking, as well easy-to-make mixes that allow bakers the flexibility they need as their lives get busier."

All six new King Arthur baking products are available now on the company’s website and will roll out to retail shelves starting in September.