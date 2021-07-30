ST. LOUIS — The Great Spirits Baking Co. has joined forces with spirit brands Baileys, Guinness and Pallini to launch a line of spirit flavor-infused donuts.

The non-alcoholic donuts boast a shelf life of 1 year frozen and 14 days ambient.

The Baileys Irish Cream Vanilla Donuts are vanilla cake donuts topped with a Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur flavored drizzle.

The Baileys Chocolate Donuts are chocolate cake donuts with a Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur flavored glaze.

“We continue to push the boundaries of innovation with the Baileys brand and are excited to extend Baileys into additional donut flavors,” said Declan Hassett, senior licensing manager for Baileys’ parent company Diageo.

The Guinness Chocolate Stout Donuts are chocolate cake donuts with notes of cocoa, caramel and coffee that are drizzled with a Guinness beer flavored glaze.

The Pallini Limoncello Donuts are light citrus cake donuts infused with Pallini Limoncello flavor.