NEW YORK — Ari Melamud has been named chief executive officer at DouxMatok, a food technology company that recently commercialized Incredo Sugar, a sugar reduction system, in the United States. Eran Baniel, company co-founder and the previous CEO, will transition into an executive chairman role.

Mr. Melamud has over two decades of executive management experience. He has held CEO positions with Kimberly-Clark, a consumer packaged goods company in Israel, and Sharon Laboratories, which develops and sells specialty ingredients in the food and global personal care industries.

Incredo Sugar, a mix of fibers and proteins, is available for use by food manufacturers, foodservice providers, co-packers, bakeries and chefs.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team of passionate professionals at DouxMatok, who are equally motivated by the inspiring mission of the company and its game changing technology,” Mr. Melamud said. “Our disruptive solution can successfully address the global challenge of overconsumption of sugar, and I’m eager to lead the company into this phase of global expansion.”

Mr. Baniel said, “We’re delighted to bring Ari on board, and I’m confident that he will transition DouxMatok into this next stage of growth. Not only does Ari demonstrate an impressive track record as an extremely talented, experienced and commercially successful CEO for a number of companies, but he shares in our mission to make the world both a happier and healthier place while curbing the overconsumption of sugar.”