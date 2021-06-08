MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is adding six new Pillsbury products to its portfolio, including baking shortcuts and ready-to-eat treats.

The Pillsbury Monkey Bread Pull-Apart Kit includes pre-cut dough and a sweet cinnamon sauce pouch and requires only the addition of melted butter before baking. Each kit makes about eight six-piece servings that each contain 200 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein.

The Pillsbury Garlic Bread Pull-Part Kit includes pre-cut dough and a garlic sauce pouch and requires the addition of shredded cheese and melted butter before baking. Each kit makes about eight six-piece servings that each contain 150 calories, 4 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein.

New Pillsbury Mini Cinni Stix come in a tube that makes 24 small cinnamon roll sticks with cinnamon icing. Each three-stick serving contains 150 calories, 9 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

Pillsbury Mini Pizza Crusts are made with enriched wheat flour and packaged in a tube of eight. Each small crust contains 140 calories, 4 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein.

Pillsbury Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Poppins are mini, safe-to-eat cookie dough bites studded with rainbow sprinkles. The ready-to-eat treats contain 120 calories, 10 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein per five-piece serving.

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Poppins are bite-size cookie dough chunks with miniature chocolate chips throughout. The treats contain 120 calories, 9 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein per five-piece serving.

“As we shift back to old schedules, it’s important to continue prioritizing family time,” said Tiffany Seelen, brand experience leader for Pillsbury. “That’s why we’re so excited to offer a new line of products that provides families with more opportunities to create memories together. These products offer the same home baking convenience Pillsbury is known for, and we’re excited to add continued variety to our portfolio with these offerings.”