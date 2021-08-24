MIAMI — Tom Curtis has been promoted to president of Burger King US and Canada. He previously was chief operating officer for the brand since April.

Before joining Burger King, Mr. Curtis spent more than 35 years in leadership roles at Domino’s Pizza, Inc., most recently as executive vice president of US operations. During his time at Domino’s, he also was executive vice president of corporate operations, vice president of franchise relations and operations innovation, vice president of operations support and training, and director of strategic growth markets. He joined the pizza chain in 1985 as a store manager and was a franchisee from 1987 to 2006 before joining Domino’s corporate in 2006.

“Tom joined us a few months ago and has quickly established a strong leadership position in the business and trust with our franchisees, informed by his 35 years of previous restaurant experience as both a franchisee and senior operations executive,” said José Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International, Inc., parent company of Burger King. “Tom will lead the acceleration of our business to deliver on our vision that Burger King should always be our guests’ first choice for a quality meal, an exceptional and convenient experience and great value. We have the right priorities identified and this is a matter of having a strong leader and team with the right focus and pace to deliver the high expectations that we have of ourselves.”

Mr. Curtis added, “I’m extremely impressed by the quality of our team and the partnership we have with our great franchisees. Together, we will work to accelerate the performance of the Burger King brand through an intense focus on our guest experience and success on five key priorities. We intend to play to our distinctive heritage and strengths, evolve our menu to deliver exceptional taste and value in key day parts, streamline our operations to provide our guests with a consistent, quality experience, accelerate our digital integration — led by the nationwide launch of our Royal Perks loyalty program, and drive the transformation of our restaurant network with high quality locations, exciting design and high ROI for our franchisees.”