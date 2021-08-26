YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok Corp. has introduced two new options for closing and printing: the Kwik Fresh 093A closing machine and the Kwik Lok 915 thermal ink jet printer.

The Kwik Fresh 093A is a semi-automatic bag closing machine that can close up to 30 bags per minute. The machine offers retail, in-store bakeries and produce departments the convenience and flexibility of being portable or permanently mounted.

“We are proud to offer a convenient solution for the needs of retail bakery and produce departments with the Kwik Fresh 093A,” said Ron Cardey, senior vice president of customer engagement. “This solution provides food safety and security while keeping products fresh.”

The Kwik Lok 915 thermal ink jet printer is low maintenance and comes with a lifetime warranty that has no exclusions on labor or hardware, according to the company. The 915 thermal ink jet printer prints tracking and traceability information on Kwik Lok bag closures, which gives customers the option to add up-to-date, necessary information on packaged products.

“We know that printers can be a big problem when they don’t work properly,” said Gary Tong, vice president of engineering, innovation and manufacturing. “Our 915 TIJ printer ink cartridge uses patented resin ink technology to prevent it from drying. This cuts down on operational costs for our customers. We are proud to offer a thermal ink jet printer that comes a lifetime warranty, giving customers one less thing to worry about.”