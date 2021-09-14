LUXEMBOURG — Two years after announcing its commitment to making 100% of its packaging usable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, The Ferrero Group has taken an important step: a new eco-designed box for its iconic Ferrero Rocher range of chocolates.

The new Ferrero Rocher eco-designed boxes will be made from polypropylene (PP), which enables easier recycling globally, according to the company. In addition, the new boxes use 40% less plastic for the 16-piece boxes, and 38% less plastic for the 30-piece boxes. The boxes also have at least 30% lower carbon footprint and, when recycled, have an even lower climate impact — reaching a 70% lower carbon footprint versus the previous box.

Ferrero Rocher said it expects to save approximately 2,000 tonnes of plastics globally in its first year. Once the implementation of the new eco-designed boxes is complete across the entire Ferrero Rocher box portfolio, the full impact of the project is estimated at approximately 10,000 tonnes less plastic used, the company noted.

“We are proud to make this important stride in our journey toward more sustainable packaging, as part of the Ferrero 2025 packaging commitment,” said Jerome Gray, president of global marketing premium chocolate at Ferrero.

Fabio Mora, global packaging director at Ferrero, added, “The Ferrero Rocher eco-designed box is a clear example of our dedication to enhancing packaging circularity. Packaging is a complex issue that we are committed to working in close collaboration to build a more circular economy through packaging-related strategies, joining forces with governments, manufacturers, suppliers, waste disposal management companies, NGOs and others. In this instance, we worked in close partnership with Milliken who brought their innovative and critical thinking to help reduce the environmental impact through the use of a new polypropylene material for the Ferrero Rocher box.”