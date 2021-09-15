SAN FRANCISCO – Immi, the instant ramen food brand that launched in 2020, has raised $3.8 million in a seed funding round. Investors include Siddhi Capital with participation from Palm Tree Crew, Constellation Capital, Animal Capital, Pear Ventures, Collaborative Fund and a variety of individuals.

The funding comes as immi is releasing a reformulation of its product. The new formula and manufacturing changes came following the early 2021 launch of immi, which was targeted toward customers with low-carb, keto, and other carb-restricted lifestyles. Based on feedback from customers, including immi’s application-based community of more than 4,000 beta testers, the new formula has been improved to appeal to its consumer base as well as anyone who loves ramen and noodles, according to the company.

“The excitement and reception to immi and a better-for-you ramen was incredible upon our initial launch,” said Kevin Lee, co-founder. “As we continue to iterate and listen to our consumer feedback, this seed round funding will be utilized to perfect a product that’s not just nutritious, but that is also truly indistinguishable from the delicious taste of traditional instant ramen.”

Melissa Facchina, general partner and co-founder at Siddhi Capital, added, “We invested in immi because they created a craveable product that offers a modern and adult take on a traditional comfort food, bringing international and diverse flavors to a new audience, while ensuring that nutrient density is a driving factor. As consumer preferences continue to shift toward better-for-you offerings that do not compromise on flavor, immi is perfectly positioned to reinvent a category that’s yet to see true innovation.”