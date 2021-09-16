RIOM, FRANCE — Limagrain Ingredients now offers an InnoSense range of functional flours that are designed to improve texture and boost nutrition.

The flours have been shown to replace starch, improve hydration, save on costs, and enrich products with protein and fiber, according to Riom-based Limagrain Ingredients. A hydro-thermal process is used in the creation of the flours. Possible applications include bakery and pastry, savory snacks, breakfast cereal, and culinary and dairy. The flours come in five collections: InnoSense Process, InnoSense Texturizer, InnoSense Nutrition, InnoSense Mass and InnoSense Carriers.

In the United States, the flours are available by export.