COLUMBUS, OHIO — Daniel Morin has been promoted to senior director of grain and dough at T. Marzetti Co., which is the specialty food group of Lancaster Colony Corp. and includes the New York Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Angelic Bakehouse brands. In his new position, Mr. Morin is responsible for all elements of the industrial baking processes.

Mr. Morin most recently was director of grain and dough at T. Marzetti Co. since February 2016. Prior to joining T. Marzetti he was with Corbion for two years, including as senior application manager of sweet bakery goods, application manager of sweet bakery goods and senior scientist, international. Earlier, he held senior innovation roles at Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. He began his career as a senior R&D food scientist at Canada Bread Co. Ltd.

He received a bachelor’s degree in food science from Laval University in Quebec.