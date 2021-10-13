ROCHESTER, NY. – Pennant Ingredients, a subsidiary of bakery ingredients supplier Puratos, has opened a new 17,000-square-foot warehouse in Rochester that connects to an existing plant and will provide increased capacity for storing raw materials and finished goods.

“The increased on-site storage capacity will reduce our environmental impact by taking trucks off the road, increase the efficiency of our operations and protect service at this moment of disruption, and long into the future,” said Nick Greiner, operations director at Pennant Ingredients. “We made this investment to support the growth of our long-term customer partners and our environmental commitments. We are proud of Pennant’s zero-waste-to-landfill capability, and we’ve designed the warehouse to minimize environmental impact.”

Pennant Ingredients supplies bakery ingredients to the foodservice and retail markets in the United States.