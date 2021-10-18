MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill Natural Food earlier this month was recognized by Clackamas County as one of the county’s most environmentally responsible companies. The Milwaukie-based company received the county’s gold certification in sustainability, which recognizes companies that have demonstrated a commitment to sustainability through efforts in recycling and compost, energy and water efficiencies, sustainable transportation and community engagement.

Bob’s Red Mill featured sustainable actions and activities include the installation of solar panels that produce 120 kW of renewable energy, which in turn provide power to the electric vehicle charging stations for customers. In addition, Bob’s Red Mill provides surplus food to Oregon Food Bank and through a food waste app called Too Good To Go, and supports Oregon’s Recycling Modernization Act.

“We’re so proud to announce that Clackamas County, Ore., has awarded us Gold Level certification in sustainability,” Bob’s Red Mill said. “We are committed to creating a sustainable future with a vision to be a global leader in promoting a healthy planet through company practices and individual behaviors.”

Bob’s Red Mill in May hired Julia Person as sustainability manager. Ms. Person’s responsibilities include leading and growing the company’s existing efforts, as well as helping to better define the role sustainability will have in all facets of the company moving forward.

Bob’s Red Mill has identified four focal points for its sustainability agenda: food made with integrity, sourcing responsibly, nourishing a health planet, and fostering wellness. Specific accomplishments within the sustainability agenda include upcycling rescued mill scrap as local animal feed, converting oatmeal cup lids from plastic to paper, committing to climate change action with the Climate Collaborative, and hiring a new DEI specialist to strengthen the company’s commitment to racial justice and equity.

