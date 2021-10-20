WASHINGTON — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) on Oct. 19 opened 2022 booth space selection to all companies in the grain-based foods industry for its flagship event scheduled for Sept. 18-21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. IBIE said the show floor for the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event is 80% sold following advanced space sales to sponsoring association member companies and 2019 exhibitors. The remaining space “is anticipated to fill quickly,” IBIE said.

The triennial event was last held in 2019, just prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of major trade shows. IBIE 2019 was record-setting, with the exhibit hall sold out despite a 10% increase in show floor space from the previous show. Nearly 1,000 exhibitors (including 237 new to IBIE) and 7 million lbs of technology, equipment and supplies were displayed across 430,850 net square feet during the 2019 event.

“Our industry has faced many new challenges since the last Baking Expo, including supply chain issues and ingredient shortages related to the coronavirus crisis,” said Dennis Gunnell, chair of the IBIE. “We’re hearing from attendees, suppliers and manufacturers who are ready to reconnect, to share how they’ve navigated common issues and to get back to doing businesses in person. There is a real need for collaboration and problem solving that can only be accomplished face to face. We’re excited to provide an opportunity for our community to engage in that discovery and relationship building after such a transformative time. IBIE 2022 will be the first large-scale baking event held in person since 2019 — and it will be an invaluable, unique experience that covers the current products and trends of our industry, as well as a chance to reunite and celebrate our successes.”

To learn more about exhibiting, contact Exhibits@BakingExpo.com. Interested parties may then access the online exhibit application and contract, submit a deposit and select booth choices. Exhibit space is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.