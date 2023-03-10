ST. LOUIS — AB Mauri North America’s London Calling booth at the International Baking Industry Exposition, held in September 2022 in Las Vegas, won a Finny Award from the B2B Marketing Exchange as part of the group’s annual Killer Content Awards.

The booth was a London streetscape on Baker Street, where the famous fictional character Sherlock Holmes had his office, that featured a red double decker bus, an hourly changing of the guard and storefront windows featuring items built from cake. The cakes were created by TV baking personality Duff Goldman and his team from Charm City Cakes.

“On a crowded show floor, we needed to stand out during our industry’s premiere event,” said Rick Oleshak, vice president of marketing, AB Mauri North America, a provider of yeast and bakery ingredient solutions and technology. “Being recognized with a Finny is a great honor and a wonderful recognition for our team’s hard work. It’s proof that trade shows don’t have to be cookie-cutter events — they are a time to be bold and attract attention for your brand and organization.”