ST. LOUIS — Bunge Ltd. has named two new members to its board of directors: Michael Kobori and Kenneth Simril.

Mr. Kobori is chief sustainability officer at Starbucks Coffee Co., a position he has held since 2020. Earlier, he was with Levi Strauss & Co. for 19 years, first as director of global code of conduct from 2001-06 and then as vice president of sustainability from 2007-20. Prior to that he was with The Asia Foundation, where he supported human rights and economic development in Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mr. Kobori will serve on the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee and Enterprise Risk Management Committee.

Mr. Simril is the former president and chief executive officer of Fleischmann’s Ingredients, a position he held from 2006-21. Prior to Fleischmann’s, he was chief financial officer and chief operations officer at Clipper Corp. He also has worked as CFO of ClearPath Networks, Inc. and has held various finance and engineering roles with Mobil Oil Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp.

Mr. Simril will serve on the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

“Michael and Ken bring valuable experience to the Bunge board, and we are delighted that they have agreed to share their expertise with us, “ said Kathleen Hyle, chair of the board. “As Bunge connects farmers and consumers to deliver food, feed and fuel to the world in a sustainable way, we look forward to tapping into Michael and Ken’s extensive operational experiences and industry knowledge.”