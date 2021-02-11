KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. announced it is pushing back the release of its fiscal 2021 third-quarter financials to Nov. 9. The release had been scheduled for Nov. 3.

While no reason for the rescheduling was provided, Hostess did note that it expects third-quarter results to be in line with internal expectations. The company also confirmed full-year 2021 guidance.

Adjusted net revenue growth now is expected to be 9% to 10%, up from earlier guidance of 7.5% to 9%. Meanwhile, guidance for adjusted EBITDA was left unchanged at $260 million to $268 million, and adjusted earnings per share was left unchanged at 83¢ to 87¢.

Hostess also said it expects capital expenditures to remain at $60 million to $65 million.

Offering its take on Hostess’ decision to delay the earnings release, Credit Suisse said in a Nov. 2 note that the decision “might be negative.”

“IR providing no reasons for the delay,” Credit Suisse said. “This is very rare.”