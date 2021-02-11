CHICAGO — ADM has reached an agreement to acquire Kennesaw, Ga.-based Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, a transaction ADM said will significantly expand its broad portfolio of health and wellness products and solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The microbiome represents one of ADM’s six strategic growth platforms, and with global demand for health and wellness products estimated at more than $775 billion, today’s investment represents a significant step forward for ADM,” said Juan Luciano, chairman and chief executive officer of ADM. “Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes is a leader in probiotic, prebiotic and enzyme technology, with global sales and manufacturing in the US and Europe, and is a perfect fit for our growing portfolio of functional ingredients and solutions for health-conscious consumers. We expect the addition of the Deerland capabilities and portfolio to deliver synergies for our Health & Wellness business and support growth across our Nutrition business unit.”

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes provides probiotic and dietary supplements using probiotic, prebiotic and enzyme technology, including 12 branded product lines serving customers in areas including digestive health, immune health, women’s health, food intolerance, sports nutrition, cellular repair, and systemic and cardiovascular health. The company’s products and solutions include spore probiotics, which offer enhanced stability for a wider use in food and beverage, pet nutrition and supplement applications. Deerland operates five manufacturing facilities, one fermentation facility, and eight R&D and quality control laboratories globally.

“The hand-in-glove fit of Deerland’s vast portfolio of branded technologies, clinical studies and world-class dosage form production capabilities combined with ADM’s Health and Wellness solutions is strong and unparalleled, allowing us to provide our dietary supplement, food/beverage and companion animal customers with a much broader array of products and capabilities,” said Scott Ravech, CEO of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. “The Deerland team could not be more excited at the opportunity to be a part of the ADM family.”

The acquisition of Deerland is ADM’s latest in its efforts to build out its health and wellness business. The company also recently has acquired Protexin and Biopolis, and has invested to expand probiotics production at its plant in Valencia, Spain.

With the revenue contribution from the addition of Deerland, annualized revenue for ADM’s Health & Wellness business will exceed $500 million, ADM said.