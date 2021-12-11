NEW YORK — Supernatural, a maker of plant-based baking ingredients, has completed a $1.5 million seed round. Founder Carmel Hagen plans to use the proceeds to support retail, foodservice and direct-to-consumer expansion.

The four-year-old company offers a portfolio of sprinkles, food colors and rainbow chips that are free of artificial dyes, soy and palm oil. Supernatural is set to expand its lineup of sprinkles and debut buttercream frosting mixes in the coming months. Products are available online and in specialty and natural retailers including Whole Foods Market, Foxtrot, Thrive Market and others.

“After years of bootstrapping, validating demand, and scaling our brand recognition nationally, we’re thrilled to have the support of industry-leading angel investors that will fuel our next phase of growth — especially now, when bakers are choosing cleaner, plant-based ingredients across their entire diet,” Ms. Hagen said. “Their capital and expertise will fuel the growth of our expanding product line, enforce our already dominant position online, and support the opening of a new foodservice channel servicing the many CPG businesses seeking better-for-you sprinkle alternatives for their own products.”

The pandemic fueled a rise in home baking and supercharged Supernatural’s sales. The company anticipates continued strong demand as more shoppers seek products perceived as natural.

Supernatural uses hyper-concentrated vegetables and spices to create vibrant products with no odor or taste. Ms. Hagen, who won a Pillsbury Bakeoff competition in third grade, tested more than 100 sources of natural color, including wine grapes and edible flowers, prior to landing on the current formulations.