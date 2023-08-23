LOS ANGELES — MOSH, the brain health brand founded by Maria Shriver and her son Patrick Schwarzenegger, has closed a $3 million Series A funding round to support national expansion.

The company offers a line of protein bars formulated with adaptogens and nutrients linked to brain health. A percentage of sales supports Alzheimer’s research. Flavors include peanut butter, dark chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, cookie dough, blueberry almond, lemon white chocolate and cookies and cream. Ashwagandha, lion’s mane mushroom, collagen, vitamins B12 and D3 and omega-3 fatty acids are among the functional ingredients included in the recipes.

Since its launch two years ago, MOSH has generated nearly $10 million in direct-to-consumer sales. The founders plan to invest the new capital into growing retail distribution and expanding the team.

“We’ve built MOSH alongside our loyal community,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said. “We sold over 1 million protein bars in our first year and have sold more than 2.5 million protein bars to date. The numbers are mind-blowing and proof that customers want products that are functional and working for them.”

Ms. Shriver, award-winning journalist, author and former First Lady of California, is a force in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, which a decade ago claimed the life of her father, American diplomat, politician and activist Sargent Shriver. Following his diagnosis, she penned the children’s book “What’s Happening to Grandpa?” and produced the documentary series “The Alzheimer’s Project.” She published the groundbreaking Shriver Report revealing that Alzheimer’s disease disproportionately affects women and subsequently launched the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, a non-profit organization advancing gender-based brain health research.

Mr. Schwarzenegger, a television and film actor, advises and invests in health and wellness brands, including Liquid I.V, Super Coffee and Poppi.

The pair partnered with brain health experts and nutritionists to develop the protein bars.

“We’re confident that customers want something more from their food nowadays,” Mr. Schwarzenegger said. “As consumers crave cleaner options to fuel their days, MOSH will meet them where they are, especially the retail locations where they are actively looking for functional, nutrient-rich products that support brain and body health.”

The Series A round was led by clients of Main Street Advisors with participation by Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.

“We were attracted to MOSH by its founders’ authentic leadership and commitment to the mission,” said Paul Wachter, founder and chief executive officer of Main Street Advisors. “Maria has been at the forefront of Alzheimer’s research and advocacy throughout many breakthrough learnings, and she is the perfect person to advocate for the connection of brain health and nutrition for all consumers. Patrick has gained significant expertise working alongside companies as an investor and adviser. His experiences and his natural ability to lead are qualities we seek in our partners. Together, Maria and Patrick have quickly grown the MOSH brand with a lean team, and we cannot wait to see what happens when their products land on retail shelves.”