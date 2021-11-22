QUINCY, MASS. — As the holiday season approaches, many companies are doing their part for causes that are important to them.

Bay State Milling is doing that with a cause that the company has been supporting for 11 years. Project Bread is an organization that helps food-insecure families in Massachusetts. It lobbies various government groups to help break down barriers to those needing food assistance, provides a hotline for families needing food and partners with school districts to provide nutrient-dense, better-quality meals, among other services.

The organization’s mission and values align strongly with those at Bay State Milling, explained Peter Levangie, president and chief executive officer of the company and chairman of Project Bread’s board of directors.

“We have a very clear core purpose around providing food ingredients to promote the growth of nutritious, sustainable and accessible food choices for consumers,” he said. “Project Bread has always been in the business of eradicating hunger.”

Through the holiday season, the company is partnering with Mamaleh’s Delicatessen in the Boston area. Half of the proceeds from the baked goods the deli makes using Bay State’s Flourish Fiber from the Farm flour will go to support Project Bread’s free breakfast initiative for schoolchildren in Massachusetts. Flourish is Bay State’s consumer-facing high-fiber flour that offers added nutritional and immune health benefits.

“Free school lunch programs have been a huge source of nutrient density for schoolkids and oftentimes is one of the only nutritious meals that schoolchildren are getting,” explained Jillian Wishman, Bay State’s strategic marketing manager and a fifth-generation member of the family-owned company. “Project Bread has really made it a focus to enable free school breakfast in schools in the commonwealth, and our hope is that we continue to help them in that mission.”

Over the years, Bay State has supported the organization in a number of ways, including participating in the annual walk to eradicate hunger and helping to shape menus that are shared with school districts.