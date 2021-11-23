DEERFIELD, ILL. — Mondelez International, Inc. is introducing Oreo Thins Extra Stuf cookies, featuring crispy chocolate wafers with nearly double the crème sandwiched inside original Oreo Thins, according to the company.

The new item will become a permanent addition to the Oreo portfolio, rolling out nationwide early next year. The company is positioning the product as an “adult-friendly option for everyone who loves the crisp snap of Oreo Thins wafers but desires a bit more crème for extra enjoyment.”

Oreo Thins debuted more than six years ago, marketed as a “grown-up” and “sophisticated” treat with fewer calories per cookie than traditional Oreo cookies. In its first year in the market, the new product generated more than $111 million in sales, according to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm. Since then, the company has introduced additional flavors, including golden sandwich cookies, golden sandwich cookies with lemon-flavored crème, chocolate sandwich cookies with mint-flavored crème, and chocolate sandwich cookies with latte-flavored crème.