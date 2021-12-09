PITTSBURGH – The Kraft Heinz Co. is planning to combine its Canadian and US business units to create the North America Zone. The goal of the restructuring is to improve the agility of the unit’s innovation efforts and operations in the region, according to the company.

Once completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the North America Zone will represent approximately 80% of Kraft Heinz’s 2020 sales. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, currently US Zone president, will lead the new business unit.

The North America Zone will consist of three components — taste, meals and away from home; fresh, beverages and desserts; and Canada and North America Coffee. Pedro Navio, currently president of Latin America, will lead the taste, meals and away from home component. Steve Cornell, currently president of enhancers, specialty and away from home, will lead the fresh, beverage and desserts unit. Adam Butler, currently president of kids, snacks and beverages of the company, will lead the combined Canada and North America businesses.

Bruno Keller, currently Canada Zone president, will assume the position of president of Latin America, which will be a part of Kraft Heinz’s International Zone.

Robert Scott also has been named president of research and development for Kraft Heinz. Mr. Scott previously was divisional vice president of global product development at Abbott Nutrition. He will oversee Kraft Heinz’s renovation, innovation and commercialization strategies.