PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Co. named Janelle Orozco as its new chief procurement officer for North America. In this role, Ms. Orozco will direct North America procurement and the company’s continued transformation to become a “best-in-class procurement organization,” Kraft Heinz said.

Ms. Orozco joins Kraft Heinz from Diageo, where she most recently held the position of CPO. She began her tenure at Diageo in 2002 as an ingredients buyer and worked progressively through the global procurement organization, holding leadership roles, including leading brand change and innovation in the North America business. She was named CPO of Diageo in May 2019 and led transformation of the procurement function, while improving collaboration of suppliers and delivering enhanced digital and innovation solutions.

Kraft Heinz said Ms. Orozco will play a critical role in its North America zone and within its global procurement organization. She will serve as a member of the North America leadership team, reporting to both Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America zone and Marcos Eloi, executive vice president and global CPO.

“We are on a quest to create a renowned procurement function that is built to deliver consistent results today and become a competitive advantage for the business in the future,” Mr. Abrams-Rivera said. “Janelle joining our team is a marker of the transformation of this function. She brings a breadth of experience and knack for developing diverse, high-performing teams. We’re excited to have her help lead us into the next phase of our journey.”