THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods, Inc. on Dec. 17 recalled 3,000 loaves of Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread sold in six states due to the presence of undeclared milk.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” Flowers said.

According to Flowers, the affected states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The packages have either a blue or yellow tie closure and a “Best If Used By” date of 12-26-2021 and product codes 128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00 printed on the package.

Flowers said the recall was initiated after discovering that loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date, Flowers said.