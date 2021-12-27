YICHANG, CHINA — Angel Enzyme Preparation (Yichang) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., has begun construction on a new $53.4 million green manufacturing project in Angel Biotechnology Industrial Park, Xiaoting District, Yichang City, that will boost annual enzyme production output to 5,000 tons and will significantly enhance the company’s competitive advantage in the enzyme preparations and biotechnology industry.

“Angel Yeast’s green manufacturing project marks a significant milestone for the company,” said Zhihong Du, general manager of Angel Enzyme Preparation and the leader of the project. “With this project, we will be able to meet the production capacity requirements of Angel Yeast’s enzyme preparations business in the future, while also continuing to enhance our sustainability efforts. Using green and intelligent manufacturing processes, this project accelerates the pace of Angel Yeast’s development as we strive to become a global professional biotech company.”

The project is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects the facility to generate nearly $55 million in annual revenue, including $20.4 million in profits.

Angel Enzyme Preparation will engage in the R&D, production, and application of enzyme preparations and various biological products. In addition, the company will be a one-stop service for technology development, processing and production services; as well as customers wanting project incubation for custom products.

Angel Enzyme Preparation provides high-quality and stable enzyme preparations such as nuclease, deaminase, glutaminase, lactase, and protease, which are widely used in baking, alcohol, proteolysis, nucleic acid hydrolysis, dairy product processing and feed industries.

Looking ahead, the company said it will focus on diversifying its production capabilities with a focus on yeast, health food ingredients, nutritious health foods, and the development of new biological technologies. In doing so, it hopes to realize its vision of becoming an “internationalized and specialized biotechnology company.”