NIAGARA FALLS, NY. — Kelly A. Brannen, chief executive officer of Niacet Corp., announced he will be retiring from the company at the end of the year.

“This will be my first and last post as CEO of Niacet Corp.,” Mr. Brannen said in a Dec. 26 posting on LinkedIn. “After 35 years I will be retiring from the company at the end of the day on New Year’s Eve. It was an incredible experience, and in spite of all the challenges over the years, I wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“Whether you are an employee, customer, supplier, adviser or friend, I thank you for all experiences we had together. While I will miss the company and the interactions, it is time to start a new chapter in my life. I wish all of you well.”

In September, Niacet was acquired by Tralee, Ireland-based Kerry Group PLC in a transaction valued at $1.016 billion. Niacet specializes in preservation technologies and is a category leader in the baking and pharmaceutical segments. The company also offers low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based foods.

Niacet products in baking preservation and quality enhancement include calcium propionate, sodium propionate, the Proniaturel line of antimicrobial additives, calcium stearoyl lactylate, calcium acetate and potassium propionate.