BRIGHTON, MICH. – The Whey Better Cookie Co. has expanded its dessert portfolio with the introduction of mini protein cheesecakes. The cheesecakes have 300 calories each, 9 grams of sugar and 13 grams of protein, according to the company.

Flavors include blueberry, caramel, cherry, hot chocolate, lemon and peppermint stick.

“We wanted to create something a little festive and we love cheesecakes for the holidays,” said Keri Hayes, owner. “Our goal is to make delicious tasting desserts and leave out a lot of the guilt. Our desserts will fill you up and keep you satisfied.”