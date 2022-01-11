WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Jan. 10 ruled it would allow a qualified health claim for magnesium. However, the words “inconsistent” and “inconclusive” must be in the claim. The ruling was in response to a health claim petition submitted on behalf of The Center for Magnesium Education and Research, LLC dated Oct. 4, 2016.

A health claim characterizes the relationship between a substance and a disease or health-related condition. After reviewing the petition and other evidence, the FDA determined scientific evidence supports a qualified health claim on the relationship between magnesium and a reduced risk of high blood pressure in conventional foods and dietary supplements. The FDA approved the following claims:

•“Inconsistent and inconclusive scientific evidence suggests that diets with adequate magnesium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension), a condition associated with many factors.”

•“Consuming diets with adequate magnesium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension). However, the FDA has concluded that the evidence is inconsistent and inconclusive.”

•“Some scientific evidence suggests that diets with adequate magnesium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension), a condition associated with many factors. The FDA has concluded that the scientific evidence supporting this claim is inconsistent and not conclusive.”

Scientific conclusions could be drawn from 38 intervention studies that evaluated the relationship between magnesium intake or risk of hypertension, according to the FDA. Conclusions could not be drawn from 43 observational studies.

Cocoa and bitter chocolate, nuts such as cashews and almonds, seafood such as shrimp and crab, vegetables such as soybeans and spinach, grains such as whole barley and whole wheat bread, and fruits such as dried figs and dates are all high in magnesium, according to The Center for Magnesium Education and Research.