PHOENIX — Chocke-Obleas, a snack featuring chocolate filling sandwiched between two artisan wheat and amaranth wafers covered with popped amaranth, has launched in Hispanic grocers across six US markets.

Introduced in Mexico in 2015, Chocke-Obleas is the keystone brand of Golmex Foods, which is owned by Sigma. Now, distribution has crossed the border to Los Angeles and San Jose, Calif.; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; and south Texas.

Chocke-Obleas include 70% cocoa, and each package provides 3 grams of plant-based protein, no preservatives or trans fats, and 110 calories. The wafers are available in two varieties: chocolate and amaranth.

“There’s nothing like Chocke-Obleas on American shelves today,” said Juan Carlos Duran Soriano, founder and chief executive officer of Golmex. “It’s not just another cookie, cracker, bar or snack. It truly is something different, and we are excited to translate its success here in Mexico to stores in the states.”

Sigma has a diversified portfolio of brands and operates 68 plants and 210 distribution centers in 18 countries across its four key regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States and Latin America. MBN