HANOVER, PA. – Utz Brands, Inc. is acquiring Clem Snacks, Inc., and J&D Snacks, Inc., two direct-store delivery (DSD) distributors of Utz’s products in the New York City region. Terms of the acquisitions were not announced.

Clem Snacks is based in Brooklyn, NY, and has approximately 100 DSD routes. J&D serves the Bronx and has approximately 25 routes.

The combined acquisition of the 125 DSD routes in New York City and the surrounding region will enable Utz Brands to accelerate share gains in the salty snack category across the geographic area, according to the company.

“These two key distribution partners have been representing and distributing Utz’s brands in the five boroughs of New York City and Long Island, NY, over the last 25 years, and we look forward to working closely with our independent operator network to expand and grow our expansive portfolio of brands in this vibrant and diverse market,” said Steve Liantonio, senior vice president of national sales operations for Utz. “The opportunity for growth and expansion remains robust and we are poised to drive it to new heights.”