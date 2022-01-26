ST-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, QUE. — North American snack food maker Leclerc Foods has acquired a 790,197-square-foot production plant in Brockville, Ont., that will be focused on cookies and bars production. Leclerc said it plans to invest more than $100 million in the facility over the next five years.

Production at the plant is expected to begin in July, with plans to ramp up to full capacity in January 2023, Leclerc said. Once operational, the plant will be Leclerc’s largest, and will be used to reach new markets and enter new product categories.

“Brockville offers a strategic location within North America, near US customs and our other Leclerc plants in Canada and the US,” said Denis Leclerc, president of Leclerc Foods. “This new facility will allow us to continue to grow our operations in full expansion.”

Founded in 1905, Leclerc Foods employs more than 1,300 people. In addition to Brockville, Leclerc operates two plants in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures and one each in Hawkesbury, Ont.; Cornwall, Ont.; Montgomery, Pa.; Kingsport, Tenn.; and Phoenix. Leclerc Foods’ expansion in Kingsport is driven by increased market demand in the United States. MBN