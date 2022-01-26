BURLINGTON, ONT. — Hostess Brands, Inc. announced it will be introducing two new sugar-free cookie varieties in a smaller, poppable size under its Voortman brand.

Vanilla shortbread and iced oatmeal sugar-free mini cookies will debut in February in 5-oz multi-serve resealable pouches at a suggested retail price of $3.49. The new cookies contain no sugar or artificial flavors or colors.

“Our new Voortman sugar-free mini cookies tap into a growing desire among consumers for great-tasting, bite-sized snacks that help them achieve balance between health and indulgence,” said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman. MBN