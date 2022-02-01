MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Brian Gill has joined Bob’s Red Mill as chief financial officer. He succeeds Trey Winthrop, who recently was promoted to chief executive officer.

Mr. Gill joins Bob’s Red Mill from FLIR Systems, where he most recently was vice president of finance for the defense technologies segment. He also spent time as vice president of finance for the sensors line of business and vice president of finance and surveillance controller. Prior to FLIR he was with ESCO Corp. in a variety of roles, including director of finance, controller for the construction and industrial division, regional controller of APAC and director of financial reporting. Earlier, he was an audit manager at Deloitte & Touche.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Oregon.

“Brian has the ideal blend of executive experience and boots-on-the-ground operational knowledge,” Mr. Winthrop said. “I look forward to working with him to drive the business forward, expanding into new product categories while maintaining leadership in the whole grains and baking segments we’re known for.”