EL PASO, TEXAS — Mayela Soto has been promoted to chief financial officer at Mount Franklin Foods, a manufacturer of branded, contract and private label confectionery, nuts, snacks, foodservice products and dry blended ingredients.

Ms. Soto has been with Mount Franklin Foods since 2015, most recently as senior vice president of accounting and finance. She also has worked as financial planning and analysis and special projects manager at the company, as well as director of finance and accounting for the United States.

Prior to joining Mount Franklin Foods she was with Helen of Troy in a variety of accounting roles.

“Mayela has been an integral part of the growth and success of our company, and this promotion brings her strong financial leadership, mergers and acquisitions expertise and deep knowledge of multi-national regulations and compliance to the leadership team,” said Enrique Grajeda, president and chief executive officer. “She has been, and will continue to be, part of the dynamic and seasoned team that will lead us into the future ensuring our aggressive growth goals are shored up with the soundest foundation.”

She received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Texas at El Paso.

The announcement came a day after Mount Franklin Foods

of a 280,000-square-foot expansion to its candy manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo — a port of entry in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, across the US border from Santa Teresa, NM, and the company’s headquarters in El Paso.