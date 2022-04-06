KANSAS CITY — The Food Entrepreneur Experience is back with a fresh roster of innovators and powerful insights. Set for April 13, this live, virtual event presented by Food Entrepreneur and hosted by Food Business News managing editor Monica Watrous, will feature a roundtable discussion and conversations with rising food and beverage brands.

“The Food Entrepreneur Experience is a fast-paced and interactive event, packed with valuable information and inspiration for industry professionals,” Ms. Watrous said. “Attendees will get a taste of the latest trends transforming the food and beverage marketplace.”

A roundtable discussion will explore how Kellogg Co.’s venture capital arm eighteen94 capital is elevating early-stage businesses to revolutionize the food system. Panel members will include:

Jon Kucinski, managing director of eighteen94 capital and director of corporate development and strategy at Kellogg Co.

Lisa Curtis, founder and chief executive officer of Kuli Kuli, a Kellogg-backed mission-driven brand.

Shoba Murali, co-founder, CEO and president of The UCAN Co., a Kellogg-backed manufacturer of sports nutrition products.

Following the roundtable, Ms. Watrous will host conversations with four rising food and beverage brand founders, discussing the inspiration behind their products, their startup journeys and challenges they encountered along the way. The founders set to speak include:

Jing Gao, founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, a line of chef-crafted pantry staples and frozen appetizers bringing “uncensored” Chinese flavors to the table.

Nicholas Naclerio, founder and CEO of Mmmly, a brand of low-carb cookies packed with plant-based protein and prebiotics.

Debbie Wei Mullin, founder and CEO of Copper Cow Coffee, a maker of portable pour-over kits, creamers and teas.

Cattie Khoury, founder and chief creative officer of Toodaloo Superfoods, a brand of trail mixes infused with adaptogens and superfoods.

“Today’s consumers crave global flavors, functional ingredients and responsible sourcing,” Ms. Watrous said. “We are excited to feature four outstanding brands that are delivering on these values with truly delicious products.”

Food Entrepreneur Experience launched in 2020 in response to industry events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the biannual event provides an interactive digital experience for more than 1,000 food and beverage startup founders, retail buyers, marketers, product developers and ingredient suppliers.

A recording of the event will be available to view on demand following the live presentation.

