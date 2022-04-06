HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. is releasing blueberry muffin flavored Kit Kat bars this spring. The limited-edition flavor features the classic Kit Kat wafers at the center of a blueberry muffin-flavored exterior that has graham cookie pieces folded in. Available while supplies last, the bars can be purchased online and at retailers nationwide in the standard 1.5-oz Kit Kat bar size, 3-oz king bar size and 0.49-oz snack bar size.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required."

The new flavor joins the brand’s

, like Kit Kat Duos and Kit Kat Thins, that expand the candy’s potential snacking occasions.