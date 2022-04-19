LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands is introducing mint chocolate as the newest flavor in its Cr!spy Minis product line. Launched in 2021, the Cr!spy Minis line also comes in strawberries and crème and cookie and crème flavors. The mint chocolate Cr!spy Minis are composed of bite sized wafers sandwiched around mint crème and topped with a chocolate layer.

“Consumers are increasingly craving multitextured snacks, and this trend was central to the original launch of our Cr!spy Minis,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. “We’re excited to add another delicious flavor to this creamy-crunchy lineup of unique and innovative snacks.”

Starting later this month, the mint chocolate flavor will be available at retailers nationwide in resealable, stand-up, 7.3-oz pouches at the suggested retail price of $3.49.