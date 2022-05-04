CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. has named Lucy Brady president of grocery and snacks, effective June 15. In her new role, Ms. Brady will lead the ongoing modernization and growth of Conagra’s grocery and snack portfolio, including the Slim Jim, Duncan Hines and Angie’s Boomchickapop brands.

Ms. Brady most recently was chief digital customer engagement officer at McDonald’s. Earlier, she was senior vice president of corporate strategy, business development and innovation at the quick-service restaurant chain. Ms. Brady also has worked as managing director and senior partner for The Boston Consulting Group, assistant brand manager at General Mills, Inc., and a consultant at Monitor Group.

She received a bachelor’s degree at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree in business administration at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“Lucy has a tremendous background and proven leadership skills that will be critical as we continue to grow our successful grocery and snacks business,” said Tom McGough, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer at Conagra. “We’re excited to have Lucy join Conagra and build on the momentum we have created for our iconic and emerging brands.”