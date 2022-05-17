CHICAGO — Erica Carvalho has been hired as supply chain manager at Conagra Brands. Ms. Carvalho joins Conagra from Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, where she worked as the continuous improvement manager for her first year and a half and then as supply chain manager for over five years. At Dreyer’s, Ms. Carvalho was responsible for ensuring that operations ran smoothly, at both a logistics and a productivity level.

Earlier, she held positions at Nestle SA for 16 years, starting out as a machine operator and progressing through roles as a maintenance planner, cost analyst and continuous improvement coordinator/supervisor.

From 2011 to 2012, Ms. Carvalho spearheaded the Six Sigma project “loss reduction in production process” at Nestle. The project worked with operators and maintainers on production lines to reduce material waste, increase employee skillsets and ultimately deliver positive financial results to the company.

Ms. Carvalho received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fac. Integrada de Jacarepaguá in Brazil and her master’s degree in industrial management from Fundação Getulio Vargas.