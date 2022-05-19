CHICAGO — Ronald Bandler has been named vice president and treasurer at ADM. He succeeds John Stott, who recently took on a new role as president of ADM Investor Services, Inc.

Mr. Bandler has been with ADM for more than 32 years, most recently as assistant treasurer where he was responsible for foreign exchange risk management, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, cash management, accounts payable, bank relationships, revolving credit facilities and rating agency relationships. Earlier, he was manager of treasury operations.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business, with a management information systems concentration, from the University of Arizona. He has a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.